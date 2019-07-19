All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 1130 Shores Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1130 Shores Blvd
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:27 AM

1130 Shores Blvd

1130 Shores Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1130 Shores Boulevard, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
Resort Style Living! - Resort style living w-tennis courts, playgrounds, walking trails, sport court, picnic area, golf course, swimming pool, & club house. Absolutely gorgeous, stone & brick home w-fabulous VIEWS overlooking golf course, pond & beautiful Lake Ray Hubbard features 3 car garage, media room, large gameroom & sparkling pool! Open floor plan w-spacious kitchen overlooking FR, brkf room, patio, & swimming pool. Unfurnished, but Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer and Pool Table included. Lawn Maintenance, Pool Maintenance and City Water/Sewer service included in rental price.

Also, features:
-Samsung Refrigerator that's internet enabled
-Front Door Lock-internet and wireless
-Keurig Coffee Maker
-Microwave and Convection oven in one
-Gas Stove Top
-Bar in game room set up for Wetbar Connections

Pets Allowed with $350 deposit per pet.

(RLNE2728630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Shores Blvd have any available units?
1130 Shores Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1130 Shores Blvd have?
Some of 1130 Shores Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Shores Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Shores Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Shores Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Shores Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Shores Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Shores Blvd offers parking.
Does 1130 Shores Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 Shores Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Shores Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1130 Shores Blvd has a pool.
Does 1130 Shores Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1130 Shores Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Shores Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Shores Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Shores Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 Shores Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District