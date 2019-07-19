1130 Shores Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse game room parking playground pool pool table garage internet access media room tennis court

Resort Style Living! - Resort style living w-tennis courts, playgrounds, walking trails, sport court, picnic area, golf course, swimming pool, & club house. Absolutely gorgeous, stone & brick home w-fabulous VIEWS overlooking golf course, pond & beautiful Lake Ray Hubbard features 3 car garage, media room, large gameroom & sparkling pool! Open floor plan w-spacious kitchen overlooking FR, brkf room, patio, & swimming pool. Unfurnished, but Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer and Pool Table included. Lawn Maintenance, Pool Maintenance and City Water/Sewer service included in rental price.



Also, features:

-Samsung Refrigerator that's internet enabled

-Front Door Lock-internet and wireless

-Keurig Coffee Maker

-Microwave and Convection oven in one

-Gas Stove Top

-Bar in game room set up for Wetbar Connections



Pets Allowed with $350 deposit per pet.



(RLNE2728630)