1130 Shores Blvd

Amenities
Resort Style Living! - Resort style living w-tennis courts, playgrounds, walking trails, sport court, picnic area, golf course, swimming pool, & club house. Absolutely gorgeous, stone & brick home w-fabulous VIEWS overlooking golf course, pond & beautiful Lake Ray Hubbard features 3 car garage, media room, large gameroom & sparkling pool! Open floor plan w-spacious kitchen overlooking FR, brkf room, patio, & swimming pool. Unfurnished, but Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer and Pool Table included. Lawn Maintenance, Pool Maintenance and City Water/Sewer service included in rental price.
Also, features:
-Samsung Refrigerator that's internet enabled
-Front Door Lock-internet and wireless
-Keurig Coffee Maker
-Microwave and Convection oven in one
-Gas Stove Top
-Bar in game room set up for Wetbar Connections
Pets Allowed with $350 deposit per pet.
(RLNE2728630)