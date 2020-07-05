108 Henry M Chandler

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

AVAILABLE! Ground Floor Condo in the Community of Chandler's Landing-Spyglass Hill! The Location is Perfect to Come and Enjoy Lake Views off the Patio or Simply Relax in this MAJORLY REMODELED CONDO including-QUALITY FLOORING, KITCHEN HAS ALL SS APPLIANCES, BUILT IN LIGHTED WINE COOLER, THE BATH-NO FRAME SHOWER DOORS, TILED,! FIREPLACE! *Not to Mention that SPYGLASS OWNERS WILL have ALL OF THE CLYC AMENITY ACCESS. Includes, Lake Access, Pool, Tennis Courts, Club House. This will be an Inspiring New Life Style for Someone! A Must See! All Information to be verified by buyer or buyer's representative.