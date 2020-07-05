All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 108 Henry M Chandler.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
108 Henry M Chandler
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:34 AM

108 Henry M Chandler

108 Henry M Chandler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

108 Henry M Chandler Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
AVAILABLE! Ground Floor Condo in the Community of Chandler's Landing-Spyglass Hill! The Location is Perfect to Come and Enjoy Lake Views off the Patio or Simply Relax in this MAJORLY REMODELED CONDO including-QUALITY FLOORING, KITCHEN HAS ALL SS APPLIANCES, BUILT IN LIGHTED WINE COOLER, THE BATH-NO FRAME SHOWER DOORS, TILED,! FIREPLACE! *Not to Mention that SPYGLASS OWNERS WILL have ALL OF THE CLYC AMENITY ACCESS. Includes, Lake Access, Pool, Tennis Courts, Club House. This will be an Inspiring New Life Style for Someone! A Must See! All Information to be verified by buyer or buyer's representative.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Henry M Chandler have any available units?
108 Henry M Chandler doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 108 Henry M Chandler have?
Some of 108 Henry M Chandler's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Henry M Chandler currently offering any rent specials?
108 Henry M Chandler is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Henry M Chandler pet-friendly?
No, 108 Henry M Chandler is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 108 Henry M Chandler offer parking?
No, 108 Henry M Chandler does not offer parking.
Does 108 Henry M Chandler have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Henry M Chandler offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Henry M Chandler have a pool?
Yes, 108 Henry M Chandler has a pool.
Does 108 Henry M Chandler have accessible units?
No, 108 Henry M Chandler does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Henry M Chandler have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Henry M Chandler has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Henry M Chandler have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Henry M Chandler does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District