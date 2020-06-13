266 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Richardson, TX
Howdy, Tex! Rumor along the trail is you’re on the prowl for the perfect apartment in Richardson, deep in the heart of Texas. Good call! Situated in the cozy north Dallas suburbs, Richardson is one of the Lone Star State’s most affordable communities. Sound like a good fit for you and yours? Of course it does! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place to score your dream dwellings. Just take a moment to peruse the following Qs and As and we guarantee you’ll be living the high life in Richardson...
Finding an apartment in Richardson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.