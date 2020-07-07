All apartments in Richardson
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:10 PM

821 Wisteria Way

821 Wisteria Way · No Longer Available
Location

821 Wisteria Way, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedrooms and 2 living areas, 2 car garage. Huge backyard is great for entertaining or kids playing. Fourth bedroom is off of second living area and could be used as an office. Second living area has stone fireplace and Saltillo tiles. Very warm and inviting.
Wood laminate floors through out for beauty and easy maintenance. Large kitchen with granite counters, gas stove and nice pantry. House comes with washer and dryer. Rent includes yard service. Master as large walk in shower. Two car garage with openers and extra storage in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Wisteria Way have any available units?
821 Wisteria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Wisteria Way have?
Some of 821 Wisteria Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Wisteria Way currently offering any rent specials?
821 Wisteria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Wisteria Way pet-friendly?
No, 821 Wisteria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 821 Wisteria Way offer parking?
Yes, 821 Wisteria Way offers parking.
Does 821 Wisteria Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Wisteria Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Wisteria Way have a pool?
No, 821 Wisteria Way does not have a pool.
Does 821 Wisteria Way have accessible units?
No, 821 Wisteria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Wisteria Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Wisteria Way has units with dishwashers.

