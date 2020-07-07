821 Wisteria Way

Amenities
4 bedrooms and 2 living areas, 2 car garage. Huge backyard is great for entertaining or kids playing. Fourth bedroom is off of second living area and could be used as an office. Second living area has stone fireplace and Saltillo tiles. Very warm and inviting.
Wood laminate floors through out for beauty and easy maintenance. Large kitchen with granite counters, gas stove and nice pantry. House comes with washer and dryer. Rent includes yard service. Master as large walk in shower. Two car garage with openers and extra storage in the backyard.