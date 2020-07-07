821 Wisteria Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedrooms and 2 living areas, 2 car garage. Huge backyard is great for entertaining or kids playing. Fourth bedroom is off of second living area and could be used as an office. Second living area has stone fireplace and Saltillo tiles. Very warm and inviting.

Wood laminate floors through out for beauty and easy maintenance. Large kitchen with granite counters, gas stove and nice pantry. House comes with washer and dryer. Rent includes yard service. Master as large walk in shower. Two car garage with openers and extra storage in the backyard.