808 Saint Paul Court

Available 08/15/20 Updated 3 bd, 3 bath, 2 car Richardson schools! - Property Id: 174494



Completely updated garden-style on private, quiet cul-de-sac, walking distance from a great elementary school (Richardson ISD) and playground. 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car oversize garage. 3-minute drive to 75 and / or 635. Decorative paints throughout and new carpets in bedrooms. Granite countertops, backsplash and stainless steel appliances, including fridge / freezer, washer and dryer. Spacious living area with wood-burning fireplace and amazing open patio area, with fenced in backyard. Perfect for entertaining. Partial sprinkler system and private alley. Convenient access to highways, DART, shopping & dining. Pets welcome.



New solar panels, installed in 2020, practically eliminates tenant's electricity bill each month!

