Last updated September 14 2019 at 6:52 AM

704 S Waterview Drive

704 South Waterview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

704 South Waterview Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning move in ready home is located in a hot neighborhood! From the redesigned open-concept kitchen and living space to the large backyard, there is plenty of room to enjoy. Recent updates include...almost everything. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, stainless steel sink, and new cabinetry. There is new laminated floors in the living areas and ceramic tile in the bathrooms. Not enough space allotted for all of the characters it takes to list all of the great updates this home features. It is not going to last - schedule a showing before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 S Waterview Drive have any available units?
704 S Waterview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 S Waterview Drive have?
Some of 704 S Waterview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 S Waterview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
704 S Waterview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 S Waterview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 704 S Waterview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 704 S Waterview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 704 S Waterview Drive offers parking.
Does 704 S Waterview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 S Waterview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 S Waterview Drive have a pool?
No, 704 S Waterview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 704 S Waterview Drive have accessible units?
No, 704 S Waterview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 704 S Waterview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 S Waterview Drive has units with dishwashers.

