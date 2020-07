Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice and spacious home in great neighborhood near park and school. Lots of extras including covered patio, sitting area in master bedroom, separate utility room, ceiling fans, Vinyl plank flooring except bedrooms have carpet and ceramic tile in entry and baths. Don't wait on this one. Submit application with $50 app. fee. Most approvals within 48 to 72 hours. Criteria is background, credit, rental history and income. Tenant must have own refrigerator, washer, and dryer.