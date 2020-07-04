429 Sheffield Dr

Amenities

New Carpet, new paint has two large living rooms, breakfast area, nice granite top kitchen, utility room for washer and drier, spacious four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. All bathrooms are equipped with silent exhaust fans. No noisy while doing the important job:). Large vanity, a closet for his and her in the master bedroom. Vaulted Ceiling at the entrance, breakfast area, and the Master Bedroom. The large living room has an amazing custom chandelier. One side of the wall in the large living room is customized and painted with special paint for video (theater) projection. A fully secured home Security (camera) systems installed with an easy large view from the kitchen and the living room. Let your kids play in the large nice backyard having swings and children play home. Watch them through Security Monitor from inside the house. Beautiful home with a large half-circle driveway, extra-strong carports at the back, 2 car enclosed garage, and lots of space for cars in the front driveway. Close to 635 and US 75. Best Richardson Magnet Schools are close by. Close to Richland College, Costco, Walmart, Kroger. An amazing place to live. A very friendly, cooperative and welcoming neighborhood. This is the best place to live in. Available from the 1st week of Jan 2020.

Contact: Khalid Hussain Ph: 2144073230 Email: khussain75@hotmail.com