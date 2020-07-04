All apartments in Richardson
429 Sheffield Dr

429 Sheffield Drive
Location

429 Sheffield Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Richland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
media room
dogs allowed
New Carpet, new paint has two large living rooms, breakfast area, nice granite top kitchen, utility room for washer and drier, spacious four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. All bathrooms are equipped with silent exhaust fans. No noisy while doing the important job:). Large vanity, a closet for his and her in the master bedroom. Vaulted Ceiling at the entrance, breakfast area, and the Master Bedroom. The large living room has an amazing custom chandelier. One side of the wall in the large living room is customized and painted with special paint for video (theater) projection. A fully secured home Security (camera) systems installed with an easy large view from the kitchen and the living room. Let your kids play in the large nice backyard having swings and children play home. Watch them through Security Monitor from inside the house. Beautiful home with a large half-circle driveway, extra-strong carports at the back, 2 car enclosed garage, and lots of space for cars in the front driveway. Close to 635 and US 75. Best Richardson Magnet Schools are close by. Close to Richland College, Costco, Walmart, Kroger. An amazing place to live. A very friendly, cooperative and welcoming neighborhood. This is the best place to live in. Available from the 1st week of Jan 2020.
Contact: Khalid Hussain Ph: 2144073230 Email: khussain75@hotmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Sheffield Dr have any available units?
429 Sheffield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Sheffield Dr have?
Some of 429 Sheffield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Sheffield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
429 Sheffield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Sheffield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Sheffield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 429 Sheffield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 429 Sheffield Dr offers parking.
Does 429 Sheffield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 Sheffield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Sheffield Dr have a pool?
No, 429 Sheffield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 429 Sheffield Dr have accessible units?
No, 429 Sheffield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Sheffield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Sheffield Dr has units with dishwashers.

