All apartments in Richardson
Home
Richardson, TX
413 Beverly Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:59 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
413 Beverly Drive
413 Beverly Drive
No Longer Available
Location
413 Beverly Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nice brick house with convenience location,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 Beverly Drive have any available units?
413 Beverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 413 Beverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 Beverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Beverly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 413 Beverly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 413 Beverly Drive offer parking?
No, 413 Beverly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 413 Beverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Beverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Beverly Drive have a pool?
No, 413 Beverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 Beverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 Beverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Beverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Beverly Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Beverly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Beverly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
