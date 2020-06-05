2309 Owens Boulevard, Richardson, TX 75082 Owens Park
Lovely three bedroom two bath single family home, hardwood flooring, fireplace, utility room, all appliances including refrigerator, fenced back yard, eat in kitchen area, available for immediate occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
