/
Richardson, TX
/
2013 Cap Rock Circle
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2013 Cap Rock Circle

2013 Cap Rock Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Cap Rock Circle, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated single family home in sought after Canyon Creek!  Step inside this 3 BR, 2 full bath & 2 living areas with a long list of recent updates! All new tile floors, bathroom cabinets, faucets & showerheads. Bathrooms feature new tile. New hardware throughout with doors and cabinets. New kitchen updates include stile stone countertops, pantry cabinet addition, refrigerator, appliances, and dishwasher. New lights, fans, carpet and fresh paint throughout. Recent updates also include a new roof, hot water heater. Spacious backyard with covered patio and a two-car garage. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Cap Rock Circle have any available units?
2013 Cap Rock Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Cap Rock Circle have?
Some of 2013 Cap Rock Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Cap Rock Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Cap Rock Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Cap Rock Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Cap Rock Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2013 Cap Rock Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Cap Rock Circle offers parking.
Does 2013 Cap Rock Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Cap Rock Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Cap Rock Circle have a pool?
No, 2013 Cap Rock Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Cap Rock Circle have accessible units?
No, 2013 Cap Rock Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Cap Rock Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Cap Rock Circle has units with dishwashers.

