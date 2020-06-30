2013 Cap Rock Circle

Amenities

Beautifully updated single family home in sought after Canyon Creek! Step inside this 3 BR, 2 full bath & 2 living areas with a long list of recent updates! All new tile floors, bathroom cabinets, faucets & showerheads. Bathrooms feature new tile. New hardware throughout with doors and cabinets. New kitchen updates include stile stone countertops, pantry cabinet addition, refrigerator, appliances, and dishwasher. New lights, fans, carpet and fresh paint throughout. Recent updates also include a new roof, hot water heater. Spacious backyard with covered patio and a two-car garage. A must see!