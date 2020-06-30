2012 Sage Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

READY FOR MOVE-IN NOW!! Prime West Richardson Location in Canyon Creek feeds to Top-Tier Canyon Creek Elementary School & Pearce High School. Huge Kitchen with 10 foot Entertaining Island is Magazine-Worthy and is open to both Den & Game Room! This Fantastic Floor Plan has separate spaces for both TV & Toys & plenty of room for a Family Farm Table big enough to seat a crowd. You will love the 28 ft long Front Porch, the Big Back Deck & the Huge Back Yard. In front you will find a terrific basketball driveway and a side yard big enough for soccer and football. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Home may be available for sale at the end of the lease.