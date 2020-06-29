17763 Shumard Oak Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage new construction

Location, location, location! A brand new town home in a master planed community University Place. This well designed contemporary home is 3 bedroom, 2 and half bath, 1 living & 1 dining area down, another living area is up with laundry room. Plenty of natural lights with a cute back yard offering you relaxing time. Community is next door to UTD, walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment. 3 minutes to TX-190, 10 minutes to Dallas Tollway. Awesome amenity,including 3 different size pools, club house, playground ,and walking trail will be ready at the end of the year to meet your quality life style. Refrigerator is included. Washer and dryer are negotiable.