All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 17763 Shumard Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
17763 Shumard Oak Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:07 AM

17763 Shumard Oak Drive

17763 Shumard Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17763 Shumard Oak Dr, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Location, location, location! A brand new town home in a master planed community University Place. This well designed contemporary home is 3 bedroom, 2 and half bath, 1 living & 1 dining area down, another living area is up with laundry room. Plenty of natural lights with a cute back yard offering you relaxing time. Community is next door to UTD, walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment. 3 minutes to TX-190, 10 minutes to Dallas Tollway. Awesome amenity,including 3 different size pools, club house, playground ,and walking trail will be ready at the end of the year to meet your quality life style. Refrigerator is included. Washer and dryer are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17763 Shumard Oak Drive have any available units?
17763 Shumard Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 17763 Shumard Oak Drive have?
Some of 17763 Shumard Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17763 Shumard Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17763 Shumard Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17763 Shumard Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17763 Shumard Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 17763 Shumard Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17763 Shumard Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 17763 Shumard Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17763 Shumard Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17763 Shumard Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17763 Shumard Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 17763 Shumard Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 17763 Shumard Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17763 Shumard Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17763 Shumard Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District