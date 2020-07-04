All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1609 Mayflower Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1609 Mayflower Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:05 AM

1609 Mayflower Drive

1609 Mayflower Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1609 Mayflower Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Mayflower Drive have any available units?
1609 Mayflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Mayflower Drive have?
Some of 1609 Mayflower Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Mayflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Mayflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Mayflower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Mayflower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1609 Mayflower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Mayflower Drive offers parking.
Does 1609 Mayflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Mayflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Mayflower Drive have a pool?
No, 1609 Mayflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Mayflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 1609 Mayflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Mayflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 Mayflower Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District