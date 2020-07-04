Rent Calculator
1609 Mayflower Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1609 Mayflower Drive
1609 Mayflower Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1609 Mayflower Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1609 Mayflower Drive have any available units?
1609 Mayflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1609 Mayflower Drive have?
Some of 1609 Mayflower Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 1609 Mayflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Mayflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Mayflower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Mayflower Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 1609 Mayflower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Mayflower Drive offers parking.
Does 1609 Mayflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Mayflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Mayflower Drive have a pool?
No, 1609 Mayflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Mayflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 1609 Mayflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Mayflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 Mayflower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
