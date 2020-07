Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great location-close to I-75, Mall, Telecom, Hwy 190, Yale Elementary, and Yale Park is a block away. Spacious home perfect for entertaining. Vaulted ceiling and open floor plan featuring new roof, freshly interior, updated kitchen, showers and new garage door with new garage opener. A corner fireplace that gives this home a contemporary feel. Large master bedroom with good sized secondary bedrooms, spacious kitchen, and big back yard . This home will not last long its now vac .