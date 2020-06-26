All apartments in Richardson
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1511 N Yale Boulevard
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:27 PM

1511 N Yale Boulevard

1511 North Yale Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1511 North Yale Boulevard, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
Beautiful property in Richardson ISD. Spacious layout great for entertainment inside and outside. Living area with brick fireplace and cedar wrapped beams on vaulted ceiling. Kitchen with SS offers many windows for natural light with generous counter and cabinet space. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer INCLUDED. Master bedroom with custom built in desk and sitting area. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Additional living area and hard to find 3rd living area give you many options. Carport in rear with remote power gate. Large backyard with open patio and privacy fence. Great location close to trails, playground, school, & more. Easy access to Hwy 75 and President George Bush Turnpike. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 N Yale Boulevard have any available units?
1511 N Yale Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 N Yale Boulevard have?
Some of 1511 N Yale Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 N Yale Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1511 N Yale Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 N Yale Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1511 N Yale Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1511 N Yale Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1511 N Yale Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1511 N Yale Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 N Yale Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 N Yale Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1511 N Yale Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1511 N Yale Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1511 N Yale Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 N Yale Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 N Yale Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

