1511 N Yale Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking playground

Beautiful property in Richardson ISD. Spacious layout great for entertainment inside and outside. Living area with brick fireplace and cedar wrapped beams on vaulted ceiling. Kitchen with SS offers many windows for natural light with generous counter and cabinet space. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer INCLUDED. Master bedroom with custom built in desk and sitting area. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Additional living area and hard to find 3rd living area give you many options. Carport in rear with remote power gate. Large backyard with open patio and privacy fence. Great location close to trails, playground, school, & more. Easy access to Hwy 75 and President George Bush Turnpike. Must see!