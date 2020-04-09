1504 Somerset Place

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage 24hr gym ceiling fan concierge

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge 24hr gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Richardson includes ceiling fans, ceramic and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, appliances, driveway parking, a two-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near a ton of establishments including Lonestar Grill & Sports Cafe, 24 Hour Fitness, Zuki Japanese Bistro, Great Room Escape Dallas, Magic Cup Cafe, Saigon Block and so much more. Also close to Yale Elementary School and Park, with easy access to 75! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.