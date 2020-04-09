All apartments in Richardson
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:44 AM

1504 Somerset Place

1504 Somerset Place · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Somerset Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Richardson includes ceiling fans, ceramic and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, appliances, driveway parking, a two-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near a ton of establishments including Lonestar Grill & Sports Cafe, 24 Hour Fitness, Zuki Japanese Bistro, Great Room Escape Dallas, Magic Cup Cafe, Saigon Block and so much more. Also close to Yale Elementary School and Park, with easy access to 75! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Somerset Place have any available units?
1504 Somerset Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Somerset Place have?
Some of 1504 Somerset Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Somerset Place currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Somerset Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Somerset Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Somerset Place is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Somerset Place offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Somerset Place offers parking.
Does 1504 Somerset Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Somerset Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Somerset Place have a pool?
No, 1504 Somerset Place does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Somerset Place have accessible units?
No, 1504 Somerset Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Somerset Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Somerset Place does not have units with dishwashers.

