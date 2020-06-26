All apartments in Richardson
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:25 AM

1432 Dumont Drive

1432 Dumont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Dumont Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful contemporary home, fully remodeled, Updated floors, fixtures, kitchen, bathroom...the works!! This unique home features, 4 BR, 2.1 bath high ceilings, spacious family room and brick fireplace. Enjoy the open floor plan through living, dining and nice kitchen. Sliding glass doors lead to large fenced-in manicured yard that features an open patio. Walking distance to parks and ponds. RISD schools and close to 75, I-635 George Bush (PGBT), UTD, restaurants, and shopping; central location 30 minutes drive Downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 Dumont Drive have any available units?
1432 Dumont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 Dumont Drive have?
Some of 1432 Dumont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 Dumont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Dumont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Dumont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1432 Dumont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1432 Dumont Drive offer parking?
No, 1432 Dumont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1432 Dumont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 Dumont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Dumont Drive have a pool?
No, 1432 Dumont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1432 Dumont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1432 Dumont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Dumont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 Dumont Drive has units with dishwashers.

