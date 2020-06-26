1432 Dumont Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful contemporary home, fully remodeled, Updated floors, fixtures, kitchen, bathroom...the works!! This unique home features, 4 BR, 2.1 bath high ceilings, spacious family room and brick fireplace. Enjoy the open floor plan through living, dining and nice kitchen. Sliding glass doors lead to large fenced-in manicured yard that features an open patio. Walking distance to parks and ponds. RISD schools and close to 75, I-635 George Bush (PGBT), UTD, restaurants, and shopping; central location 30 minutes drive Downtown Dallas.