1413 Timberlake Circle

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1680 sq. ft., 1 story home in Richardson, TX! Beautiful island kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Cozy living room and breakfast area. Spacious rooms. Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.