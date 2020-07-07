All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1413 Timberlake Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1413 Timberlake Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1413 Timberlake Circle

1413 Timberlake Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1413 Timberlake Circle, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1680 sq. ft., 1 story home in Richardson, TX! Beautiful island kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Cozy living room and breakfast area. Spacious rooms. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Timberlake Circle have any available units?
1413 Timberlake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 1413 Timberlake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Timberlake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Timberlake Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Timberlake Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Timberlake Circle offer parking?
No, 1413 Timberlake Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1413 Timberlake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Timberlake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Timberlake Circle have a pool?
No, 1413 Timberlake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Timberlake Circle have accessible units?
No, 1413 Timberlake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Timberlake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Timberlake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Timberlake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 Timberlake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District