1241 Caladium

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous two story, 2br-2.5ba town home for rent! Fast access to Highway 75 as well as the George Bush Turnpike! Beautifully upgraded with granite and stainless steel appliances and stunning hardwood throughout common areas. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED! Attached 2 car garage with additional parking for guests throughout community! This is a town home community NOT an apartment complex! Larger and smaller townhome units onsite may also be available, ask for more details. Located less than a mile from UT Dallas. Rates are subject to change due to availability, please ask for current rate.