Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:59 PM

1241 Caladium

1241 Caladium Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1241 Caladium Avenue, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous two story, 2br-2.5ba town home for rent! Fast access to Highway 75 as well as the George Bush Turnpike! Beautifully upgraded with granite and stainless steel appliances and stunning hardwood throughout common areas. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED! Attached 2 car garage with additional parking for guests throughout community! This is a town home community NOT an apartment complex! Larger and smaller townhome units onsite may also be available, ask for more details. Located less than a mile from UT Dallas. Rates are subject to change due to availability, please ask for current rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 Caladium have any available units?
1241 Caladium doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 Caladium have?
Some of 1241 Caladium's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 Caladium currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Caladium is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Caladium pet-friendly?
No, 1241 Caladium is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1241 Caladium offer parking?
Yes, 1241 Caladium offers parking.
Does 1241 Caladium have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1241 Caladium offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Caladium have a pool?
Yes, 1241 Caladium has a pool.
Does 1241 Caladium have accessible units?
No, 1241 Caladium does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Caladium have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1241 Caladium has units with dishwashers.

