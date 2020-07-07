112 W CityLine Dr

Amenities

I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.



Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?



Apartment Amenities



Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Ranges



Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser



Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms



Hardwood Cabinetry with Under Cabinet Illumination



Glass Panel Cabinetry



Two-Color Design Scheme Choices in Kitchen



Kitchen Tile Backsplash



Kitchen Island



Built-In Wine Fridge



Audio Technology Package



Stained Concrete or Wood-Style Plank Flooring



Washer and Dryer in Each Home



10- or 15-Foot Ceilings



Custom Wood-Framed Mudroom



Luxury Vertical Spa Shower/Tub Combination



Garden Tubs



Dual Sink Vanity



Two-Inch Designer Blinds



USB Ports



Custom Designed Closet System



Brushed Nickel Fixtures



Walk-In Closets



Lighted Ceiling Fans in Living Area and Each Bedroom



Private Patio or Balcony



Undisturbed Views of CityLine



Community Amenities



Skyline Terrace with Lounge Seating and Views of Cityline



Two Resort Style Pools with Tanning Ledges and Poolside Grills



Covered Outdoor Lounge with TVs



Fire Pit with Lounge Seating



24-Hour Clubroom



Catering Kitchen



TVs, Billiards, and Table Shuffleboard



Business Center with Conference Room



24-Hour Fitness Center with Workout Tracking and Yoga Studio



Sand Volleyball Court



Pet Park



Pet Grooming Station



Package Concierge Room



Bike Storage Area



Electric Car Charging Stations



Gated, Five-Level Parking Garage



Reserved Parking Available



Door to Door Valet Trash Service



Corporate Suites Available



Furnished Apartments Available



Secured Entry



Gourmet Coffee Bar



Elevator Access



Valet Dry Cleaning on Demand



