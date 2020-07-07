112 W CityLine Dr

Amenities
Hello!
I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.
Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?
Apartment Amenities
Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Ranges
Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser
Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms
Hardwood Cabinetry with Under Cabinet Illumination
Glass Panel Cabinetry
Two-Color Design Scheme Choices in Kitchen
Kitchen Tile Backsplash
Kitchen Island
Built-In Wine Fridge
Audio Technology Package
Stained Concrete or Wood-Style Plank Flooring
Washer and Dryer in Each Home
10- or 15-Foot Ceilings
Custom Wood-Framed Mudroom
Luxury Vertical Spa Shower/Tub Combination
Garden Tubs
Dual Sink Vanity
Two-Inch Designer Blinds
USB Ports
Custom Designed Closet System
Brushed Nickel Fixtures
Walk-In Closets
Lighted Ceiling Fans in Living Area and Each Bedroom
Private Patio or Balcony
Undisturbed Views of CityLine
Community Amenities
Skyline Terrace with Lounge Seating and Views of Cityline
Two Resort Style Pools with Tanning Ledges and Poolside Grills
Covered Outdoor Lounge with TVs
Fire Pit with Lounge Seating
24-Hour Clubroom
Catering Kitchen
TVs, Billiards, and Table Shuffleboard
Business Center with Conference Room
24-Hour Fitness Center with Workout Tracking and Yoga Studio
Sand Volleyball Court
Pet Park
Pet Grooming Station
Package Concierge Room
Bike Storage Area
Electric Car Charging Stations
Gated, Five-Level Parking Garage
Reserved Parking Available
Door to Door Valet Trash Service
Corporate Suites Available
Furnished Apartments Available
Secured Entry
Gourmet Coffee Bar
Elevator Access
Valet Dry Cleaning on Demand