Last updated January 15 2020 at 8:24 AM

112 W CityLine Dr

112 West Cityline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

112 West Cityline Drive, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
trash valet
valet service
volleyball court
yoga
Hello!

  I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.

-------------------------------------------------
  Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?

  __________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Ranges

Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms

Hardwood Cabinetry with Under Cabinet Illumination

Glass Panel Cabinetry

Two-Color Design Scheme Choices in Kitchen

Kitchen Tile Backsplash

Kitchen Island

Built-In Wine Fridge

Audio Technology Package

Stained Concrete or Wood-Style Plank Flooring

Washer and Dryer in Each Home

10- or 15-Foot Ceilings

Custom Wood-Framed Mudroom

Luxury Vertical Spa Shower/Tub Combination

Garden Tubs

Dual Sink Vanity

Two-Inch Designer Blinds

USB Ports

Custom Designed Closet System

Brushed Nickel Fixtures

Walk-In Closets

Lighted Ceiling Fans in Living Area and Each Bedroom

Private Patio or Balcony

Undisturbed Views of CityLine

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Skyline Terrace with Lounge Seating and Views of Cityline

Two Resort Style Pools with Tanning Ledges and Poolside Grills

Covered Outdoor Lounge with TVs

Fire Pit with Lounge Seating

24-Hour Clubroom

Catering Kitchen

TVs, Billiards, and Table Shuffleboard

Business Center with Conference Room

24-Hour Fitness Center with Workout Tracking and Yoga Studio

Sand Volleyball Court

Pet Park

Pet Grooming Station

Package Concierge Room

Bike Storage Area

Electric Car Charging Stations

Gated, Five-Level Parking Garage

Reserved Parking Available

Door to Door Valet Trash Service

Corporate Suites Available

Furnished Apartments Available

Secured Entry

Gourmet Coffee Bar

Elevator Access

Valet Dry Cleaning on Demand

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 W CityLine Dr have any available units?
112 W CityLine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 W CityLine Dr have?
Some of 112 W CityLine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 W CityLine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
112 W CityLine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 W CityLine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 W CityLine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 112 W CityLine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 112 W CityLine Dr offers parking.
Does 112 W CityLine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 W CityLine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 W CityLine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 112 W CityLine Dr has a pool.
Does 112 W CityLine Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 112 W CityLine Dr has accessible units.
Does 112 W CityLine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 W CityLine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

