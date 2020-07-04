1000 Harness Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a four bedroom home that features split bedrooms, large living room with brick fireplace and a very large eat-in kitchen with plenty of space for a large table. This home is on a corner lot with rear entry garage and has very mature trees for shade and tall privacy fence and backyard for entertaining. This home won't last long, come see your next home!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 11/25/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.