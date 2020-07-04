All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1000 Harness Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1000 Harness Lane
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:17 AM

1000 Harness Lane

1000 Harness Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 Harness Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a four bedroom home that features split bedrooms, large living room with brick fireplace and a very large eat-in kitchen with plenty of space for a large table. This home is on a corner lot with rear entry garage and has very mature trees for shade and tall privacy fence and backyard for entertaining. This home won't last long, come see your next home!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 11/25/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Harness Lane have any available units?
1000 Harness Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 1000 Harness Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Harness Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Harness Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Harness Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Harness Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Harness Lane offers parking.
Does 1000 Harness Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Harness Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Harness Lane have a pool?
No, 1000 Harness Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Harness Lane have accessible units?
No, 1000 Harness Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Harness Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Harness Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Harness Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Harness Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District