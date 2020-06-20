10 Merrie Circle

Amenities

This pet-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Richardson is 1,748 square feet of updated space and includes fresh paint, ceramic, laminate and vinyl floors, a gorgeous fireplace, ceiling fans throughout and central heat/air! Enjoy the large, fenced-in backyard for the kids and pets to play. The home is minutes from Yale Elementary School and Park, located in the desirable Richardson School District, and is near establishments including 7-Eleven, Tacos Y Mas and CVS. The home offers easy access to both US-75 and PGBT.



