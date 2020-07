Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving volleyball court cats allowed

Come experience true luxury in the Dallas Metro area at The Lincoln at Towne Square Apartments in Plano, TX. Located just outside of downtown Dallas and Frisco, we are only minutes from popular attractions such as the Stonebriar Mall and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Many of our one, two or three bedroom furnished and non-furnished apartments and townhomes include spacious master suites, built-in bookcases, and attached garages.



Live your way with our top quality amenities such as our resort-style pool and our fully equipped fitness and business centers. Relax with family and friends in our clubhouse or grilling area or take some time just for you in our serene hot tub. Our friendly, professional staff is available to assist with your needs and ensure that your apartment is second to none in Plano.



World class shopping, dining and entertainment are all within your reach at The Lincoln at Towne Square. Conveniently located at 8205 Towne Main Drive we are just minutes to Highway