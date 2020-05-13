All apartments in Plano
9940 Derwent Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

9940 Derwent Drive

9940 Derwent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9940 Derwent Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Graciously appointed 2 bedroom townhome. Granite countertops, uniquely beautiful hardwood flooring and the piece de resistance - lovely view off patio to mature trees and small creek along Ridgeview Ranch Golf course! Large Master Bedroom at back of house views this gorgeous landscape. No carpet helps keep allergy sufferers happier. Well cared for home. HOA Management fees paid by Landlord.
Current tenant's move out date is March 30th. Tenant's furniture for sale as well. Plenty of time to snatch this up, but you must come see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9940 Derwent Drive have any available units?
9940 Derwent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9940 Derwent Drive have?
Some of 9940 Derwent Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9940 Derwent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9940 Derwent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9940 Derwent Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9940 Derwent Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9940 Derwent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9940 Derwent Drive offers parking.
Does 9940 Derwent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9940 Derwent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9940 Derwent Drive have a pool?
No, 9940 Derwent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9940 Derwent Drive have accessible units?
No, 9940 Derwent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9940 Derwent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9940 Derwent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

