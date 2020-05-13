9940 Derwent Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Graciously appointed 2 bedroom townhome. Granite countertops, uniquely beautiful hardwood flooring and the piece de resistance - lovely view off patio to mature trees and small creek along Ridgeview Ranch Golf course! Large Master Bedroom at back of house views this gorgeous landscape. No carpet helps keep allergy sufferers happier. Well cared for home. HOA Management fees paid by Landlord.

Current tenant's move out date is March 30th. Tenant's furniture for sale as well. Plenty of time to snatch this up, but you must come see.