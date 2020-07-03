All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

9221 Daystar Drive

9221 Daystar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9221 Daystar Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This home is Gorgeous inside and out! One story, 4 bedroom home immaculate. Open airy entrance, tile through out traffic areas, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new convection oven, opens to large family room with gas starter fireplace.Master bedroom features a large walk in closet, master bathroom with separate shower and vanities. 4th bedroom features wall to wall closet. Home has state of the art heating and AC system, beautiful upgraded fencing in the backyard. Frisco ISD,convenient to 121. Community pool and tennis courts. This home will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9221 Daystar Drive have any available units?
9221 Daystar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9221 Daystar Drive have?
Some of 9221 Daystar Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9221 Daystar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9221 Daystar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9221 Daystar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9221 Daystar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9221 Daystar Drive offer parking?
No, 9221 Daystar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9221 Daystar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9221 Daystar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9221 Daystar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9221 Daystar Drive has a pool.
Does 9221 Daystar Drive have accessible units?
No, 9221 Daystar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9221 Daystar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9221 Daystar Drive has units with dishwashers.

