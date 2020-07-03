9221 Daystar Drive

Amenities
This home is Gorgeous inside and out! One story, 4 bedroom home immaculate. Open airy entrance, tile through out traffic areas, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new convection oven, opens to large family room with gas starter fireplace.Master bedroom features a large walk in closet, master bathroom with separate shower and vanities. 4th bedroom features wall to wall closet. Home has state of the art heating and AC system, beautiful upgraded fencing in the backyard. Frisco ISD,convenient to 121. Community pool and tennis courts. This home will not last long!!