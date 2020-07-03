All apartments in Plano
Location

9016 Nolan Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Recently updated four bedroom rental in Frisco ISD! Hardwood flooring throughout main living areas, crown moldings, and window treatments. Island kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a gas cooktop. Spacious living areas; upgraded master en suite with walk in shower, separate tub, and dual sinks. Fully upgraded guest bathroom. Roof and water heater replaced in 2019. Washer, dryer, and fridge included. Private backyard garden area features stamped concrete, and fountain. Close proximity to community pool and Russell Creek Park including a small lake, hike, and bike trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9016 Nolan Court have any available units?
9016 Nolan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9016 Nolan Court have?
Some of 9016 Nolan Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9016 Nolan Court currently offering any rent specials?
9016 Nolan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9016 Nolan Court pet-friendly?
No, 9016 Nolan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9016 Nolan Court offer parking?
No, 9016 Nolan Court does not offer parking.
Does 9016 Nolan Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9016 Nolan Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9016 Nolan Court have a pool?
Yes, 9016 Nolan Court has a pool.
Does 9016 Nolan Court have accessible units?
No, 9016 Nolan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9016 Nolan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9016 Nolan Court has units with dishwashers.

