9016 Nolan Court

Amenities

Recently updated four bedroom rental in Frisco ISD! Hardwood flooring throughout main living areas, crown moldings, and window treatments. Island kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a gas cooktop. Spacious living areas; upgraded master en suite with walk in shower, separate tub, and dual sinks. Fully upgraded guest bathroom. Roof and water heater replaced in 2019. Washer, dryer, and fridge included. Private backyard garden area features stamped concrete, and fountain. Close proximity to community pool and Russell Creek Park including a small lake, hike, and bike trails!