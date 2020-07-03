All apartments in Plano
8721 Havenwood Trail, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Gorgeous home on a beautifully landscaped lot. Wood floors, vaulted ceilings, huge game room, and a separate media room. Beautiful kitchen with granite, island and gas range. 8 ft board on board fence with lush landscaping in the backyard and large covered slate patio with built-in grill and gas log fire pit. Top rated Frisco ISD. Community pool. Borchardt Elementary, Fowler Middle and Lebanon Trail High school. Home is available for lease from Aug 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. Sec 8 or Housing voucher accepted. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8721 Havenwood Trail have any available units?
8721 Havenwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8721 Havenwood Trail have?
Some of 8721 Havenwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8721 Havenwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8721 Havenwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8721 Havenwood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8721 Havenwood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8721 Havenwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8721 Havenwood Trail offers parking.
Does 8721 Havenwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8721 Havenwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8721 Havenwood Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8721 Havenwood Trail has a pool.
Does 8721 Havenwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 8721 Havenwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8721 Havenwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8721 Havenwood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

