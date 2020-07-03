8721 Havenwood Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Gorgeous home on a beautifully landscaped lot. Wood floors, vaulted ceilings, huge game room, and a separate media room. Beautiful kitchen with granite, island and gas range. 8 ft board on board fence with lush landscaping in the backyard and large covered slate patio with built-in grill and gas log fire pit. Top rated Frisco ISD. Community pool. Borchardt Elementary, Fowler Middle and Lebanon Trail High school. Home is available for lease from Aug 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. Sec 8 or Housing voucher accepted. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com