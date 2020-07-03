All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
8704 Manhattan Avenue
8704 Manhattan Avenue

Location

8704 Manhattan Avenue, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location. Beautiful townhouse in Plano near Legacy West Business District, Dallas North Tollway, Sam Rayburn Tollway and Toyota Headquarters. This home has been updated with hardwood floors, stainless appliances, epoxy garage floor and custom closets. This Town home will include New Fridge and Washer and Dryer.
Downstairs includes open & spacious living, dining and kitchen area. Upstairs features a huge Master Suite with walk in closet and master bath, 2 bedrooms and a second bathroom and a Business Area. Backyard has a patio that overlooks the greenbelt and across the street is the community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8704 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
8704 Manhattan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8704 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 8704 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8704 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8704 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8704 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8704 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8704 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8704 Manhattan Avenue offers parking.
Does 8704 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8704 Manhattan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8704 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8704 Manhattan Avenue has a pool.
Does 8704 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8704 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8704 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8704 Manhattan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

