8704 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location. Beautiful townhouse in Plano near Legacy West Business District, Dallas North Tollway, Sam Rayburn Tollway and Toyota Headquarters. This home has been updated with hardwood floors, stainless appliances, epoxy garage floor and custom closets. This Town home will include New Fridge and Washer and Dryer.

Downstairs includes open & spacious living, dining and kitchen area. Upstairs features a huge Master Suite with walk in closet and master bath, 2 bedrooms and a second bathroom and a Business Area. Backyard has a patio that overlooks the greenbelt and across the street is the community pool.