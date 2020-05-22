8631 Pauline Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two story townhome in an incredibly sought after neighborhood in North Plano with FIRCOS ISD zoning, new gutters, and new exterior trim paint, this home makes a perfect and cozy residence. High ceilings greet you as you walk in through the front, with a wonderful formal dining area to your right. Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom and second bedroom. Ample living space and a well laid out kitchen are featured downstairs, ready for entertaining friends on the weekend or enjoying a night in with family. Low maintenance and great location. Don't miss this opportunity to live near the desirable Stonebriar district. Close to 121 HWY and Preston office mark