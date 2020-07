Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center pool

Available May1! This bright and spacious townhome features large living areas, vaulted ceilings and tons of storage all ideally located in the private and scenic Hidden Creek neighborhood. Enjoy the on site residents pool and close proximity to major freeways, shopping, sports venues business centers and Frisco ISD Schools! Smaller pets considered on case-by case-basis. Gas cooktop, built in microwave and refrigerator included!