hardwood floors recently renovated pool microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

FOR LEASE - Beautiful 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Townhome in highly rated Frisco ISD schools. Very High Ceilings, Beautifully remodeled with gorgeous Hardwood floors extended throughout the home, No Carpet, Very bright, lots of natural light and open floor plan. Immaculately clean with Wood Blinds, 42' light wood cabinets, and many more features. Backyard overlooks greenbelt, very quiet and serene. Nice community Pool, Very close to DNT, Hwy 121 shopping areas. SS Kitchen Refrigerator included.