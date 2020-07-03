All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8606 Naomi Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8606 Naomi Street
Last updated March 29 2020 at 1:28 AM

8606 Naomi Street

8606 Naomi Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8606 Naomi Street, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Luxury, upscale townhouse with carefree lifestyle. With granile ctop, SS appliants, 42in. cabinet, 2.5in. blind, neutral color tile and carpet, MB downstair w. walk in closet.2 BMS upstair w. full bath, huge gameroom. Private patio for cookout & relaxing. lots of storages. Condo in a convenient location next to 121 and Dallas tollway, walk distance to shops and restaurants. Lawn mowing and sprinkler are covered by HOA paid by owner! Fridge or washer and dryer for rent $45 per month. Together $80 per month. All new!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8606 Naomi Street have any available units?
8606 Naomi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8606 Naomi Street have?
Some of 8606 Naomi Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8606 Naomi Street currently offering any rent specials?
8606 Naomi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8606 Naomi Street pet-friendly?
No, 8606 Naomi Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8606 Naomi Street offer parking?
Yes, 8606 Naomi Street offers parking.
Does 8606 Naomi Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8606 Naomi Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8606 Naomi Street have a pool?
No, 8606 Naomi Street does not have a pool.
Does 8606 Naomi Street have accessible units?
No, 8606 Naomi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8606 Naomi Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8606 Naomi Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District