FULLY UPDATED house in central of Plano! NO CARPET through out the house! House features 3 beds 2 baths and a study room! kitchen equipped with granite counter top and SS appliances! (white oven and microwave in the picture will be replaced with brand new SS oven and microwave) Washer, dryer, and refrigerator can stay with house with no additional cost! come to check this one out!