8113 Lynores Way

Beautiful 2-story home in a fabulous location in Plano. Lovely 5 bedroom 3.1 bath home. The kitchen has a gas top range, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and canned lighting. There are 3 large living areas: FAMILY, LIVING, AND GAME ROOMS. Master has lots of room for your furniture and an area that could be used as a sitting area. Master bath has jetted tub, dual sinks, separate stone shower, and large walk-in closet. An awesome curved staircase leads up to the Game room. There is a full and Jack-n-Jill bath to accommodate the bedrooms. Backyard is large, private, and hosts an outdoor fireplace. Beautiful quiet neighborhood.