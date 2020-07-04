All apartments in Plano
8113 Lynores Way
8113 Lynores Way

8113 Lynores Way · No Longer Available
Location

8113 Lynores Way, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful 2-story home in a fabulous location in Plano. Lovely 5 bedroom 3.1 bath home. The kitchen has a gas top range, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and canned lighting. There are 3 large living areas: FAMILY, LIVING, AND GAME ROOMS. Master has lots of room for your furniture and an area that could be used as a sitting area. Master bath has jetted tub, dual sinks, separate stone shower, and large walk-in closet. An awesome curved staircase leads up to the Game room. There is a full and Jack-n-Jill bath to accommodate the bedrooms. Backyard is large, private, and hosts an outdoor fireplace. Beautiful quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8113 Lynores Way have any available units?
8113 Lynores Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8113 Lynores Way have?
Some of 8113 Lynores Way's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8113 Lynores Way currently offering any rent specials?
8113 Lynores Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8113 Lynores Way pet-friendly?
No, 8113 Lynores Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8113 Lynores Way offer parking?
No, 8113 Lynores Way does not offer parking.
Does 8113 Lynores Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8113 Lynores Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8113 Lynores Way have a pool?
No, 8113 Lynores Way does not have a pool.
Does 8113 Lynores Way have accessible units?
No, 8113 Lynores Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8113 Lynores Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8113 Lynores Way has units with dishwashers.

