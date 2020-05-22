7922 Pam Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Executive Town Home in Legacy Town Center. 3 BR, 3 & 1 Half BA Plus Media room or oversized 4th BR. Scraped Hardwoods. SS appliances. Granite in kitchen and baths. Gorgeous Versailles pattern stone floors. Elfa in all closets. Floor to Ceiling storage in 2 car garage. End unit w lots of light and faces greenbelt. oversized patio w TV hookup. Walking distance to incredible restaurants & shopping!

The Property is available for furnished renting with an increase of $250 in the monthly pricing.