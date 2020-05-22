All apartments in Plano
7922 Pam Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:09 AM

7922 Pam Street

7922 Pam Street · No Longer Available
Location

7922 Pam Street, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Executive Town Home in Legacy Town Center. 3 BR, 3 & 1 Half BA Plus Media room or oversized 4th BR. Scraped Hardwoods. SS appliances. Granite in kitchen and baths. Gorgeous Versailles pattern stone floors. Elfa in all closets. Floor to Ceiling storage in 2 car garage. End unit w lots of light and faces greenbelt. oversized patio w TV hookup. Walking distance to incredible restaurants & shopping!
The Property is available for furnished renting with an increase of $250 in the monthly pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7922 Pam Street have any available units?
7922 Pam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7922 Pam Street have?
Some of 7922 Pam Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7922 Pam Street currently offering any rent specials?
7922 Pam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7922 Pam Street pet-friendly?
No, 7922 Pam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7922 Pam Street offer parking?
Yes, 7922 Pam Street offers parking.
Does 7922 Pam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7922 Pam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7922 Pam Street have a pool?
No, 7922 Pam Street does not have a pool.
Does 7922 Pam Street have accessible units?
No, 7922 Pam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7922 Pam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7922 Pam Street has units with dishwashers.

