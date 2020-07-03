All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7920 Osborn Parkway

7920 Osborn Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

7920 Osborn Parkway, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Executive rental available for short term conveniently located at Shops at Legacy. Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Main level with open floor living-dining-kitchen and private master suite. Secondary bed, bath and office at lower level. Spacious third floor game or loft with covered patio. Luxury Italian furnitures and designer decor. Wifi, TV, and all utilities are included! Kitchen and laundry supplies are provided for your convenience. House keeping service available upon request. Come enjoy and relax!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7920 Osborn Parkway have any available units?
7920 Osborn Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7920 Osborn Parkway have?
Some of 7920 Osborn Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7920 Osborn Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7920 Osborn Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 Osborn Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 7920 Osborn Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7920 Osborn Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 7920 Osborn Parkway offers parking.
Does 7920 Osborn Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7920 Osborn Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 Osborn Parkway have a pool?
No, 7920 Osborn Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 7920 Osborn Parkway have accessible units?
No, 7920 Osborn Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 Osborn Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7920 Osborn Parkway has units with dishwashers.

