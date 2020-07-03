7920 Osborn Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Executive rental available for short term conveniently located at Shops at Legacy. Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Main level with open floor living-dining-kitchen and private master suite. Secondary bed, bath and office at lower level. Spacious third floor game or loft with covered patio. Luxury Italian furnitures and designer decor. Wifi, TV, and all utilities are included! Kitchen and laundry supplies are provided for your convenience. House keeping service available upon request. Come enjoy and relax!