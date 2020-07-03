7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just Renovated! Flooring, Appliances, Paint and fixtures! This cozy garden home looks just like new! Three bedroom, two and one half bath, two story. The Master suite is downstairs. A perfect location in far northwest Plano just minutes away from work, shopping, and entertainment. Close to Stonebriar Mall, EDS, JC Penny, Dr. Pepper, Frito Lay, The Hall Office Park, Frisco Star, Legacy Village, Legacy West, Heritage Yards ball fields and so much more. A secluded subdivision with green space for quiet walks. Quick trip to Tollway or Preston Rd. The Refrigerator is available with the property. Come and see before it is gone! $150 administration fee due at lease execution