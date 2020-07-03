All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane
Last updated August 8 2019 at 10:51 AM

7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane

7909 Country Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7909 Country Ridge Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just Renovated! Flooring, Appliances, Paint and fixtures! This cozy garden home looks just like new! Three bedroom, two and one half bath, two story. The Master suite is downstairs. A perfect location in far northwest Plano just minutes away from work, shopping, and entertainment. Close to Stonebriar Mall, EDS, JC Penny, Dr. Pepper, Frito Lay, The Hall Office Park, Frisco Star, Legacy Village, Legacy West, Heritage Yards ball fields and so much more. A secluded subdivision with green space for quiet walks. Quick trip to Tollway or Preston Rd. The Refrigerator is available with the property. Come and see before it is gone! $150 administration fee due at lease execution

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane have any available units?
7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane have?
Some of 7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane offers parking.
Does 7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane have a pool?
No, 7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane have accessible units?
No, 7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District