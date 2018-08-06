7824 Roberta Drive

Amenities

Charming home in Cross Creek subdivision with 3 or 4 Bedroom house in Fresh paint and carpet in this 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 1 Den. Den can be used as a 4th bedroom or can be a Study room home. Living room with fireplace, covered patio, fenced yard. Underground tornado shelter in the back yard. 30-year roof in 2013. AC unit, furnace, and ducts in 2012, water heater in August 2016. Insulation was added on August 2016. Walking distance to Rasor Elementary and Tejas Park. Application fee of $50 for each applicant age 18 years and above. No Pets allowed. Need to submit the application with all the information required in the form and copy of ID. Incomplete form will be an automatic rejection.