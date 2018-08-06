All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 PM

7824 Roberta Drive

7824 Roberta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7824 Roberta Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home in Cross Creek subdivision with 3 or 4 Bedroom house in Fresh paint and carpet in this 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 1 Den. Den can be used as a 4th bedroom or can be a Study room home. Living room with fireplace, covered patio, fenced yard. Underground tornado shelter in the back yard. 30-year roof in 2013. AC unit, furnace, and ducts in 2012, water heater in August 2016. Insulation was added on August 2016. Walking distance to Rasor Elementary and Tejas Park. Application fee of $50 for each applicant age 18 years and above. No Pets allowed. Need to submit the application with all the information required in the form and copy of ID. Incomplete form will be an automatic rejection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7824 Roberta Drive have any available units?
7824 Roberta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7824 Roberta Drive have?
Some of 7824 Roberta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7824 Roberta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7824 Roberta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7824 Roberta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7824 Roberta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7824 Roberta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7824 Roberta Drive offers parking.
Does 7824 Roberta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7824 Roberta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7824 Roberta Drive have a pool?
No, 7824 Roberta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7824 Roberta Drive have accessible units?
No, 7824 Roberta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7824 Roberta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7824 Roberta Drive has units with dishwashers.

