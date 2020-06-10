All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
7801 Merit Lane
7801 Merit Lane

7801 Merit Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7801 Merit Ln, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW, highly sought after, prestige Legacy West zero lot 3-story, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, 2-car garage house near Dallas North Tollway and US121 (easy access DFW, DAL airport and Dallas downtown). PISD, walking distance to Legacy Food Hall, The shops at Legacy for high end restaurants, bars, entertainments. Spacious family room opens to dining and kitchen on first floor. Impressive master bedroom with balcony, bedroom with bay window, a loft on 2nd floor. Ideal BBQ party open space on third floor; wet bar indoor and outdoor fire place in 26X12 covered deck and sun tanning area 25X7 without cover.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 Merit Lane have any available units?
7801 Merit Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 Merit Lane have?
Some of 7801 Merit Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 Merit Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7801 Merit Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 Merit Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7801 Merit Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7801 Merit Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7801 Merit Lane offers parking.
Does 7801 Merit Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 Merit Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 Merit Lane have a pool?
No, 7801 Merit Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7801 Merit Lane have accessible units?
No, 7801 Merit Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 Merit Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7801 Merit Lane has units with dishwashers.

