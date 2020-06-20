7604 Clark Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A beautiful two story house with 5 bedroom, 3 full baths, formal living & dining, one huge bedroom down, updated kitchen with granite counter top, open floor plan, big breakfast nook, breakfast bar, huge 2nd living room, oversized yard, updated baths, good size bedrooms, separate laundry rm with space for 2nd fridge. 2 pantry, walking distance to Bethany elementary, Davis Liberty & parks. Minutes from 121 & North Dallas Tollway. Close to Shop of Legacy & Legacy West & TOYOTA Headquarter. Good credit & pmt history . Send Completed TAR applicaiton with copy of DL, proof of income.. Fridge stays

Furniture could stay if tenant wants. You will love this house.