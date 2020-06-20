All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7604 Clark Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7604 Clark Springs Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:04 AM

7604 Clark Springs Drive

7604 Clark Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7604 Clark Springs Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A beautiful two story house with 5 bedroom, 3 full baths, formal living & dining, one huge bedroom down, updated kitchen with granite counter top, open floor plan, big breakfast nook, breakfast bar, huge 2nd living room, oversized yard, updated baths, good size bedrooms, separate laundry rm with space for 2nd fridge. 2 pantry, walking distance to Bethany elementary, Davis Liberty & parks. Minutes from 121 & North Dallas Tollway. Close to Shop of Legacy & Legacy West & TOYOTA Headquarter. Good credit & pmt history . Send Completed TAR applicaiton with copy of DL, proof of income.. Fridge stays
Furniture could stay if tenant wants. You will love this house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7604 Clark Springs Drive have any available units?
7604 Clark Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7604 Clark Springs Drive have?
Some of 7604 Clark Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7604 Clark Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7604 Clark Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 Clark Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7604 Clark Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7604 Clark Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7604 Clark Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 7604 Clark Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7604 Clark Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 Clark Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 7604 Clark Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7604 Clark Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 7604 Clark Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 Clark Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7604 Clark Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District