All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7520 Vineyard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7520 Vineyard Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:23 AM

7520 Vineyard Drive

7520 Vineyard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7520 Vineyard Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful 2 story house has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths located in the Chase Oaks subdivision. The open floor plan and vaulted ceiling provide a specious feel. master bedroom downstairs with garden tub, Separate shower, Separate vanities and a large walk in closet in the master bathroom with an additional attached one to the master bedroom. 3 Bedrooms upstairs.Kitchen with pantry and cabinets for storage. The roof was done in 2017.All appliances have been replaced in the last few years. Refrigerator included and wood flooring is was done in March 2018. Plano ISD. Great location steps away from the golf course. park and US75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7520 Vineyard Drive have any available units?
7520 Vineyard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7520 Vineyard Drive have?
Some of 7520 Vineyard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7520 Vineyard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7520 Vineyard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7520 Vineyard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7520 Vineyard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7520 Vineyard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7520 Vineyard Drive offers parking.
Does 7520 Vineyard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7520 Vineyard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7520 Vineyard Drive have a pool?
No, 7520 Vineyard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7520 Vineyard Drive have accessible units?
No, 7520 Vineyard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7520 Vineyard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7520 Vineyard Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District