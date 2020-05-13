7520 Vineyard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful 2 story house has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths located in the Chase Oaks subdivision. The open floor plan and vaulted ceiling provide a specious feel. master bedroom downstairs with garden tub, Separate shower, Separate vanities and a large walk in closet in the master bathroom with an additional attached one to the master bedroom. 3 Bedrooms upstairs.Kitchen with pantry and cabinets for storage. The roof was done in 2017.All appliances have been replaced in the last few years. Refrigerator included and wood flooring is was done in March 2018. Plano ISD. Great location steps away from the golf course. park and US75.