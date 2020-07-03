7508 Hamner Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Light and Bright, Huge Yard, PLANO ISD! From the beautiful drive-up to the spacious oversized rooms, this fabulous West Plano home so much to offer. The 2-story entry features crystal chandelier and travertine staircase. Open floorplan! Eat-in kitchen overlooks family room and showcases white cabinetry, granite counters travertine backsplash, island, gas cooktop and stainless steel applianes. Family room with granite and wood encased gas fireplace with gas logs has additional versatile office space or sitting area. Oversized master suite has seemless glass shower and jetted tub. Secondary bedrooms are oversized with walk-in closets. Spacious game room, BOB fence, new light fixtures, new paint, recent carpet.