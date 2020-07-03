All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7508 Hamner Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7508 Hamner Lane
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:51 AM

7508 Hamner Lane

7508 Hamner Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7508 Hamner Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Light and Bright, Huge Yard, PLANO ISD! From the beautiful drive-up to the spacious oversized rooms, this fabulous West Plano home so much to offer. The 2-story entry features crystal chandelier and travertine staircase. Open floorplan! Eat-in kitchen overlooks family room and showcases white cabinetry, granite counters travertine backsplash, island, gas cooktop and stainless steel applianes. Family room with granite and wood encased gas fireplace with gas logs has additional versatile office space or sitting area. Oversized master suite has seemless glass shower and jetted tub. Secondary bedrooms are oversized with walk-in closets. Spacious game room, BOB fence, new light fixtures, new paint, recent carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7508 Hamner Lane have any available units?
7508 Hamner Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7508 Hamner Lane have?
Some of 7508 Hamner Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7508 Hamner Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7508 Hamner Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7508 Hamner Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7508 Hamner Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7508 Hamner Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7508 Hamner Lane offers parking.
Does 7508 Hamner Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7508 Hamner Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7508 Hamner Lane have a pool?
No, 7508 Hamner Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7508 Hamner Lane have accessible units?
No, 7508 Hamner Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7508 Hamner Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7508 Hamner Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District