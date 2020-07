Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Welcome Home! Beautiful, well-maintained home. Newly remodeled Kitchen in summer of ’16 with granite countertops, new SS appliances, and updated backsplash. Lots of natural light with soaring ceilings and lots of windows. Master downstairs, 3 bedrooms + game room upstairs. Large utility room, oversized garage. Peaceful, mature neighborhood with no HOA! Next to walking trail with a park nearby. Only allow short term lease less than six months.