Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7217 Regency Court

7217 Regency Court · No Longer Available
Location

7217 Regency Court, Plano, TX 75024
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
OASIS STYLE BACKYARD WITH POOL & IN-LAW SUITE IN DEERFIELD WITH HIGHLY DESIRABLE PLANO ISD - 5 Bed, 4 Baths! This large and bright open floor plan features, large dream kitchen with lots of counter space & cabinets, kitchen island, electric double oven & gas cooktop. The master suite is downstairs, has a sitting area, jetted tub & super sizeable walk-in closet. There is also a perfect in-law suite downstairs. The spacious upstairs with three (3) bedrooms, spend quality time in the peaceful and quiet backyard and enjoy relaxing days by the pool with a cover patio, dip into the crystal clear water or soak inside the spa. Perfect for the whole family & entertaining with a game of basketball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7217 Regency Court have any available units?
7217 Regency Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7217 Regency Court have?
Some of 7217 Regency Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7217 Regency Court currently offering any rent specials?
7217 Regency Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 Regency Court pet-friendly?
No, 7217 Regency Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7217 Regency Court offer parking?
Yes, 7217 Regency Court offers parking.
Does 7217 Regency Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7217 Regency Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 Regency Court have a pool?
Yes, 7217 Regency Court has a pool.
Does 7217 Regency Court have accessible units?
No, 7217 Regency Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 Regency Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7217 Regency Court has units with dishwashers.

