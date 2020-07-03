7217 Regency Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub

OASIS STYLE BACKYARD WITH POOL & IN-LAW SUITE IN DEERFIELD WITH HIGHLY DESIRABLE PLANO ISD - 5 Bed, 4 Baths! This large and bright open floor plan features, large dream kitchen with lots of counter space & cabinets, kitchen island, electric double oven & gas cooktop. The master suite is downstairs, has a sitting area, jetted tub & super sizeable walk-in closet. There is also a perfect in-law suite downstairs. The spacious upstairs with three (3) bedrooms, spend quality time in the peaceful and quiet backyard and enjoy relaxing days by the pool with a cover patio, dip into the crystal clear water or soak inside the spa. Perfect for the whole family & entertaining with a game of basketball.