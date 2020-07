Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Marvelous 2-story 5 BR 4 bath 3 living area roomy house. Two bedroom with two full bath is on first floor. Large size master bedroom with balcony outward, 2 bed room with individual vanity sink linked by a Jack-n-Jill full bath and the game room with wet bar inward on second floor. Berber carpet through whole house. ceramic tile through out all wet areas, fresh interior paint on walls and ceilings. Circle driveway. Easy access to US75, US190, DNT, DART rail. Short walk to golf courses.