7040 Falling Water Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Enjoy North Plano living at its best in this stunning home on a quiet street in the sought after neighborhood of Kings Ridge. 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home boasts over $150,000 in upgrades! Step inside to custom hardwood flooring, custom lighting and an expansive chef's kitchen with VIKING APPLIANCES, open to the family room. Family room overlooks backyard space with low maintenance landscaping and refreshing pool. You will enjoy this incredibly private and luxurious home which boasts has lots of natural light! The heart of this home is the breathtaking white wood cabinet kitchen that is open to the family room with panoramic views of the backyard space.