Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:22 PM

7040 Falling Water Lane

7040 Falling Water Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7040 Falling Water Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy North Plano living at its best in this stunning home on a quiet street in the sought after neighborhood of Kings Ridge. 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home boasts over $150,000 in upgrades! Step inside to custom hardwood flooring, custom lighting and an expansive chef's kitchen with VIKING APPLIANCES, open to the family room. Family room overlooks backyard space with low maintenance landscaping and refreshing pool. You will enjoy this incredibly private and luxurious home which boasts has lots of natural light! The heart of this home is the breathtaking white wood cabinet kitchen that is open to the family room with panoramic views of the backyard space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7040 Falling Water Lane have any available units?
7040 Falling Water Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7040 Falling Water Lane have?
Some of 7040 Falling Water Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7040 Falling Water Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7040 Falling Water Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7040 Falling Water Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7040 Falling Water Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7040 Falling Water Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7040 Falling Water Lane offers parking.
Does 7040 Falling Water Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7040 Falling Water Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7040 Falling Water Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7040 Falling Water Lane has a pool.
Does 7040 Falling Water Lane have accessible units?
No, 7040 Falling Water Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7040 Falling Water Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7040 Falling Water Lane has units with dishwashers.

