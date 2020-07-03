7000 Sedgehill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Always wanted to live in one of the most desirable area with great school at DEERFEILD subdivision on West Plano but not ready to buy yet ? This will be your change to rent and enjoy all the amenities this upscale subdivision has to offer .The beautiful home situated on the corner lot and offers one of the largest backyard with sparkling pool and face to the relaxing community gazebo and greenery . Master with fireplace and attached bounce room !