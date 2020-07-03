All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7000 Sedgehill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7000 Sedgehill Court
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:29 PM

7000 Sedgehill Court

7000 Sedgehill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7000 Sedgehill Court, Plano, TX 75024
Deerfield

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Always wanted to live in one of the most desirable area with great school at DEERFEILD subdivision on West Plano but not ready to buy yet ? This will be your change to rent and enjoy all the amenities this upscale subdivision has to offer .The beautiful home situated on the corner lot and offers one of the largest backyard with sparkling pool and face to the relaxing community gazebo and greenery . Master with fireplace and attached bounce room !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 Sedgehill Court have any available units?
7000 Sedgehill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7000 Sedgehill Court have?
Some of 7000 Sedgehill Court's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 Sedgehill Court currently offering any rent specials?
7000 Sedgehill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 Sedgehill Court pet-friendly?
No, 7000 Sedgehill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7000 Sedgehill Court offer parking?
No, 7000 Sedgehill Court does not offer parking.
Does 7000 Sedgehill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 Sedgehill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 Sedgehill Court have a pool?
Yes, 7000 Sedgehill Court has a pool.
Does 7000 Sedgehill Court have accessible units?
No, 7000 Sedgehill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 Sedgehill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7000 Sedgehill Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District