Always wanted to live in one of the most desirable area with great school at DEERFEILD subdivision on West Plano but not ready to buy yet ? This will be your change to rent and enjoy all the amenities this upscale subdivision has to offer .The beautiful home situated on the corner lot and offers one of the largest backyard with sparkling pool and face to the relaxing community gazebo and greenery . Master with fireplace and attached bounce room !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7000 Sedgehill Court have any available units?
7000 Sedgehill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7000 Sedgehill Court have?
Some of 7000 Sedgehill Court's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 Sedgehill Court currently offering any rent specials?
7000 Sedgehill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.