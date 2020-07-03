All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

6900 Moccasin Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Creekdale

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful single-story family home has new everything! Fresh paint, new appliances in the kitchen, freshly cleaned, and new fixtures throughout. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths make for a wonderful place to stay with your family. Built in 1987 this home has been renovated to emphasize the wonderful features of the build but updated to feel modern. This homes subdivision is directly off of Legacy and minutes from the sprawling development of the Plano area. Homes sits within the Plano ISD area. Initial lease to run through 6/30/19 with annual renewals based on payment history & acceptable renewal inspection results.
Owner will consider small pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit.
No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of application forms before lease is required to start.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

