6900 Moccasin Drive

Amenities

This wonderful single-story family home has new everything! Fresh paint, new appliances in the kitchen, freshly cleaned, and new fixtures throughout. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths make for a wonderful place to stay with your family. Built in 1987 this home has been renovated to emphasize the wonderful features of the build but updated to feel modern. This homes subdivision is directly off of Legacy and minutes from the sprawling development of the Plano area. Homes sits within the Plano ISD area. Initial lease to run through 6/30/19 with annual renewals based on payment history & acceptable renewal inspection results.

Owner will consider small pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of application forms before lease is required to start.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.