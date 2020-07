Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Walking distance to elementary, middle school and high school. Completely re-modeled kitchen, bay windows, study room with built-in wood bookcase, tankless water heater, master suit downstairs, three bedrooms upstairs, and a large 2 and half car garage. Convenient to shopping centers, sports facilities, and restaurants. Easy Access to Highways -121 and Tollway. Pets need to be approved by landlord, case by case.